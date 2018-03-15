5 BCSO deputies, detention officers served suspensions in February, records say

SAN ANTONIO - Five deputies and detention officers with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office served suspensions in February, according to records obtained by the KSAT-12 Defenders. The lengths of suspensions ranged from one to seven days off work without pay.

The longest suspension was served by Cpl. Robert North. The suspension document said he called in sick over 13 days during October, November and December of 2017 when he "had zero hours of available sick leave on ten of these 13 absences."

Three of the sick dates happened after North received a proposed five-day suspension. Subsequent proposed suspensions reached 15 days, but the department and North agreed in February to a suspension of seven days without pay.

Other suspensions served in February include:

Cpl. Gina Colon, five-day suspension without pay . Colon was assigned to the jail annex lock down unit on May 9, 2017. She confronted an inmate who was "screaming" at another detention officer by leaving her post without authorization and ordering the inmate to sit down. The document said Colon "state(d) that inmate (name redacted) started using profanity towards you and you in turn used profanity toward the inmate by yelling 'Are you (redacted) serious? What the (redacted) are you doing? You stupid (redacted)! Shut up (redacted)!" A detention officer "had to physically restrain you by placing her hands on your shoulders to turn you away from inmate (redacted) who was already in full restraints." The inmate yelled at Colon, "You (redacted)! Take off that uniform and let's go!" Colon was heard responding, "Let's Go!" Another detention officer had to "physically restrain (Colon) by placing both of his hands on (her) shoulders in an attempt to keep (her) from making contact" with the inmate. Still, the document said Colon managed to grab the inmate's hair and tried to pull her to the ground. Colon initially faced a 10-day suspension, but it was later reduced to five days.

