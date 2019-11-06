Records reveal off-duty detective's drunken, expletive-filled rant after girlfriend called police

SAN ANTONIO - After a more than year-long delay, San Antonio Police Department officials have released records related to the 30-day suspension of a detective who was captured on a body-worn camera cursing about an SAPD captain.

Detective Jimmy Castillo agreed to the suspension in August 2018, five months after SAPD personnel said he was intoxicated while off duty and refused to leave a woman's home in the 3900 block of Blue Oak Pass.

The incident happened March 18, 2018, around 4:40 a.m.

The woman, later identified as Castillo's girlfriend, called 911.

"I have a police officer who does not want to leave my house," the woman told an SAPD dispatcher before identifying Castillo.

"You need to leave. You need to get out of my house," the woman tells Castillo before beginning to yell at him, according to audio of the 911 call.

Castillo can be heard in the background during the 911 call.

"I ain't scared of no fu--ing Captain."

SAPD officers who arrived at the home reported that Castillo had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of intoxicants on his breath.

At one point, Castillo leaned down and said into an officer's body camera, "(Expletive) Miles Earwood okay (expletive) him okay. This is a camera right here. Alright. He wants to get involved in this relationship he can go (expletive) his punk (expletive) okay...you can tell the (expletive) captain to go (expletive) his self. Alright good...I ain't scared of no (expletive) Captain."

A subsequent internal affairs investigation determined that Castillo violated SAPD rules on responsibility to serve the public, the use of intoxicants and relationships with co-workers.

Even though the KSAT 12 Defenders requested records related to Castillo's suspension in late September 2018, SAPD officials only recently released them.

In October 2018, department officials indicated they would release some records from the suspension. However, days later the request was sent to the Texas Attorney General's Office for a ruling.

The AG's Office in early January ordered the department to release the files, with the exception of body-worn camera footage of the incident.

The files consist of Castillo's signed notice of suspension, 50 pages of internal affairs paperwork and a single 911 call lasting less than 90 seconds.

SAPD spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos released the following statement about the lengthy delay:

Your original Open Records Request called for 'disciplinary paperwork and any related media files.' As you are aware, we forwarded your request to the Attorney General's Office and received a response several months later stating your request for body-worn camera footage did not meet the requirements for release. Your request was just one of 40,000 plus Open Records Requests SAPD received in FY2018.

Ramos added that Castillo was not criminally charged for his actions.

Castillo is currently assigned to east patrol, the city's human resources department confirmed.

