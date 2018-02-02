BCSO detention deputy suspended for bringing cellphone into jail

SAN ANTONIO - A detention deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was suspended for the second time in one year for taking her cellphone into the jail, a violation of department policy.

A suspension document said Michel'le Garcia was found with her personal cellphone on duty on Oct. 4. She was told to put her phone in her locker.

More Headlines

"You acknowledge in your report that you had brought your cellular phone into the secured area and could not offer an explanation for violating policy," the document said.

Garcia agreed to a 20-day suspension without pay on Dec. 5 for insubordination and items prohibited in secured areas. The document said the discipline was reduced but did not specify the original length of the proposed suspension.

Garcia was also found with her cellphone in the secured area in December 2016.

"All employees have been advised that bringing cellular phones into the secured area shall be subjected to a mandatory fifteen day suspension. You will not continue to mock the policies and procedures set in place for this offense," the document said.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL SUSPENSION DOCUMENT

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.