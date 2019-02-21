BCSO pursuing criminal case against ex-deputy accused of inappropriate actions with inmates

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm that a veteran detention officer resigned earlier this week while being investigated for inappropriate actions he took with inmates.

Deputy John Varela, who according to county records was a 19-year veteran of the agency, submitted his resignation Monday.

A BCSO spokesperson said at the time of his resignation, Varela was under an administrative investigation that would have likely ended with him being terminated.

BCSO officials still intend to pursue a criminal case against Varela.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement:

Former employees of BCSO will not escape accountability for their actions simply by resigning from employment. Where appropriate, we will pursue criminal charges when probable cause exists for an offense.

BCSO officials have been tight-lipped regarding Varela's exodus from the agency, saying the ongoing investigation prevents them from releasing additional details.

Sheriff's office employees are prohibited from associating with people in the custody of BCSO as well as any law enforcement agency or corrections facility.

A BCSO spokesperson said Varela was given a general discharge from the agency, instead of an honorable discharge, due to the nature of his resignation.

A general discharge will make it more difficult for Varela to be hired by another law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.