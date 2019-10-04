Bexar County Jail inmate hospitalized after trying to choke himself to death

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail was found unresponsive and then revived by detention staff after an officer discovered him with a piece of towel wrapped tightly around his neck early Friday morning in an apparent suicide attempt, an agency spokesman confirmed.

The inmate, who BCSO officials have not identified, was found in a cell around 2:30 a.m. after a detention officer noticed blood on the window of his cell.

The officer removed the towel and began performing life-saving measures until medical staff was able to relieve the officer.

After medical staff arrived, the inmate became responsive and began breathing on his own, a BCSO spokesman confirmed.

The inmate was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

He has since been returned to the jail and is now on full suicide watch.

