Boysville employees fired after leaving 2-year-old in van after outing

CONVERSE, Texas - Multiple employees with the Boysville children's home have been terminated after leaving a 2-year-old girl unattended in a van after an outing, officials confirmed.

A spokesman for the Department of Family and Protective Services said Friday that a standard of care investigation is now underway at the sprawling campus located near Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph.

The toddler was taken to an area emergency room for evaluation but was released after doctors found no concerns, Boysville Chief Executive Officer Paula Tucker said in a written statement.

The girl's mother, Tiffany Duncan, said she learned about the Dec. 29 incident from a Child Protective Services caseworker more than a week after it happened.

"They left my daughter in the vehicle from 8:45 at night 'til 10:15," said Tiffany Duncan. "I just want justice, because if I would have done this, I would have went to jail."

Duncan said her caseworker informed her that two employees responsible for the care of her child were terminated after the incident.

Tucker refused repeated requests for an interview from the Defenders and a spokeswoman declined to confirm whether the toddler was in the van for 90 minutes or how many employees were fired.

Tucker released a written statement that reads in part:

Boysville's mission is to keep children safe and protected while in our care. Any actions that are contradictory to our policies are remedied as was done in this case.

Tucker's statement also said that the children's home self-reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

Duncan, who said all four of her children were temporarily placed at Boysville after she had a drug relapse in November, wants them moved to another facility.

She said had it been the summer, there is a possibility that her child would have died.

"I think it's BS. I am the mother, even though they're not in my custody right now," said Duncan.

