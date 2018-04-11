Edgewood ISD avoids expensive buyout after superintendent resigns

SAN ANTONIO - Records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders on Wednesday show that Edgewood Independent School District avoided an expensive buyout last month when it parted ways with Superintendent Emilio Castro.

Castro, whose resignation became official March 31, received 15.5 days of accrued leave, according to a copy of a voluntary separation agreement released by the district.

Castro agreed to step down weeks after the district's board of managers placed him on administrative leave while he was investigated for allegations of inappropriately touching a female staff member.

The woman, who we are not identifying, said Castro touched her inappropriately several times before she eventually reported him to police, according to a San Antonio Police Department incident report filed in February.

Castro's leave payment pales in comparison to a buyout given to former Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Stetson Roane last year.

Roane, who resigned in late February 2017, received $94,500 minus "legally required deductions," equivalent to six months of salary.

Records obtained by the Defenders last year confirmed that Roane was placed on administrative leave four days after a district employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

According to Castro's agreement, Edgewood ISD has agreed to defend Castro in any legal claims filed against him related his tenure as superintendent, unless it determines that he committed official misconduct or acted in bad faith.

