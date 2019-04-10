Ex-BCSO jailer set to go to trial in inmate assault case is arrested on DWI charge

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police on Wednesday arrested an ex-Bexar County jailer on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level exceeding 0.15.

Ricardo Gonzales Jr.'s arrest comes weeks before he's scheduled to go to trial on allegations he assaulted an inmate during his time with the Sheriff's Office.

Online records show Gonzales was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Gonzales' trial on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury is scheduled to start May 10, according to online records.

Gonzales is accused of assaulting an inmate under then-Bexar County Sheriff Susan Pamerleau's administration. KSAT archives show Gonzales was allowed to continue working as a detention officer at the Bexar County Jail for more than a year after claims he intentionally injured an inmate had surfaced.

The assault charge stems from an April 2014 incident in which Gonzales allegedly picked up a handcuffed inmate and slammed him on the floor. Fellow deputies reported the incident, but no disciplinary action was taken until 2016, when officials "realized that the claim was valid."

Records show that Gonzales had worked for the Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer since 2004. A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said Gonzales' final day of employment was Oct. 3, 2016.

