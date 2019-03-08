Ex-jailer accused of repeatedly punching inmate avoids trial

SAN ANTONIO - A former Bexar County Sheriff's Office detention officer agreed to permanently surrender his state law enforcement license on Friday, days before he was scheduled to go on trial on charges that he repeatedly punched an inmate in 2017.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office dismissed official oppression charges against Garrett Flores, 31, in exchange for the surrender of his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement license, officials with the District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Flores was arrested in August 2017, months after he was accused of punching an inmate in the head and causing them to fall and hit the ground.

Flores was also accused of lying to investigators about the incident, according to his charging paperwork.

He originally faced five counts of official oppression.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the dismissal.

Flores was scheduled to go on trial Monday morning.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

