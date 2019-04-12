Former BCSO spokesman prepares to return to full duty after sex assault charge dismissed

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy indicted last year on a charge of sexual assault is taking steps to return to full duty after prosecutors dismissed the case against him.

Deputy Leonard Lopez returned to administrative duty Monday, less than two weeks after the case was dismissed, a BCSO spokesperson confirmed.

Lopez had been on paid administrative leave since last April, when he was formally charged in the case.

Lopez was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while off duty in September 2016.

The woman reported the alleged attack in May 2017.

The dismissal states that the charge against Lopez was unable to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lopez, a former spokesperson for BCSO, is currently on administrative duty while attempting to meet the conditions to return to full duty, officials confirmed Friday.

At the time of Lopez's arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "This conduct is not indicative, in anyway, of conduct that we expect of a Bexar County deputy."

