Former Bexar County deputy charged with official oppression

SAN ANTONIO - A former Bexar County jailer was arrested Thursday after he was indicted for official oppression, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Taryn Armitage, 26, was arrested around 2:02 p.m. and booked into the Bexar County jail, according to the release.

The Class A misdemeanor charge stems from a November 2017 incident when Armitage allegedly assaulted an inmate and used excessive force, according to the release.

Armitage resigned from the sheriff's office while under investigation in August. He had been with the county since June 13, 2016.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar recognized the office's public integrity unit and the district attorney's office for the result.

“The law applies to everyone equally. If someone under the color of their office, assaults an inmate in our custody it will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with accordingly. I commend the Sheriff’s Public Integrity Unit and the District Attorney’s Office for their diligent work.”

