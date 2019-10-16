Former Bexar County judicial employee arrested, accused of exposing genitals to undercover officer

SAN ANTONIO - A former Bexar County judicial employee faces an indecent exposure charge after being accused of showing his genitals to a San Antonio police officer working undercover at a park, according to an SAPD incident report.

William Longoria was arrested just before noon on Oct. 2 and now faces a Class B misdemeanor charge, following the incident at John James Park, in the 3900 block of Rittiman Road.

According to an SAPD report released Wednesday, Longoria parked next to a plain clothes officer working for the department's COVERT Unit and got out of his vehicle.

More Defender investigations on KSAT.com:

Bexar Sheriff fires deputy arrested on weapons charges, disciplines 9 other employees

'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Internal memo shows impact of deputy overtime on sheriff's budget

Sources: Barrientes Vela ordered deputies to search for vehicle stolen from husband's car lot

After the undercover officer got out of his unmarked vehicle Longoria lifted his leg up onto the front tire of the officer's vehicle, exposing his genitals, the report states.

Longoria then lifted his shorts up higher and told the officer "it was OK and that nobody would see him," according to the report.

Longoria then suggested that the officer perform a sex act on him, the report states.

The undercover officer then gave a signal to uniformed officers, who arrived and took Longoria into custody, according to the report.

The park is considered a high crime area for sexual activity, the report notes.

A Bexar County spokeswoman confirmed Longoria is a former pretrial services program manager.

He retired in 2017 after 30 years of service with the county, the spokeswoman confirmed.

Longoria, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 1.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.