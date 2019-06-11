Former inmate seeks $1.3 million, claims violation of civil rights

SAN ANTONIO - A lawsuit filed in federal court in San Antonio earlier this year accuses a now fired Bexar County Sheriff's Office jailer of violating an inmate's civil rights during an April 2017 attack inside the jail.

The lawsuit, filed by former inmate John Hudson, seeks $1.3 million in damages.

The former jailer, Garrett Flores, was arrested in connection with the incident in August 2017, but avoided going to trial earlier this year on charges of official oppression, after agreeing to permanently surrender his state law enforcement license.

Flores was accused of repeatedly punching Hudson in the head and causing him to fall and hit the ground, according to indictment records.

Flores then falsified a report to indicate that Hudson was the attacker, according the lawsuit.

BCSO officials previously acknowledged that Flores lied to investigators looking into the assault.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, which is named in the suit, released the following statement late Monday:

Due to ongoing litigation, we are limited in commenting on this case. However, Garrett Flores is no longer employed with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, since being terminated as a probationary employee in June of 2017 as a result of the proactive work by our Public Integrity Unit in filing a criminal case.

According to the latest filing in the suit, the court has asked Hudson to answer several questions elaborating on the attack.

