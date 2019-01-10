'I'm not even sure what city this is': Video shows border patrol agent passed out behind wheel

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police body-worn camera footage released this week shows officers waking up an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who was sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle last year.

Ricardo Trevino Jr., 23, was arrested and charged in September with driving while intoxicated, after officers found him in a vehicle outside apartments in the 7000 block of North Loop 1604 West, near UTSA's main campus.

"I'm not even sure what city this is," said Trevino, shortly after an officer reached into the vehicle and turned the engine off.

Trevino later confirmed he was a U.S. Border Patrol agent stationed in Cotulla, southwest of San Antonio.

Trevino mumbles his words throughout much of the recording, but appears to realize the gravity of the situation after he's asked to undergo a field sobriety test.

After being put in the back of an SAPD patrol vehicle, Trevino repeatedly told officers that he was going to lose his job.

An officer then advises him to contact his supervisor as soon as he can.

"I know the car is on, but I didn't drive here," said Trevino, questioning why he was being charged with DWI even though the vehicle was not in motion when officers arrived.

Trevino pleaded no contest December 3 to a reduced charge of obstruction of a highway-intoxication, Bexar County court records confirm.

He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay more than $1,100 in fines and court costs.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman confirmed late last month that Trevino is no longer employed by the agency.

Officials have refused to say if Trevino resigned or was fired.

