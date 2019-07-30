Indictment: SAFD captain claimed injury kept him from work, accepted insurance check while working

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Fire Department captain arrested late last week falsely claimed an injury kept him from working even as he continued to work, according to indictment records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders on Tuesday.

Eric Ruiz, 48, was charged Friday with felony insurance fraud and felony securing the execution of a document by deception.

Records show in 2016 Ruiz filed an accident insurance claim and stated he was unable to work because of an injury.

Ruiz later received a check from the claim.

A subsequent investigation determined that Ruiz was actually working, according to his indictment.

San Antonio police went to Ruiz's Southeast Side home Thursday night to execute the felony warrant, but could not get him to exit the home, SAPD officials said last week.

After nearly 12 hours of watching the home, officers were able to take Ruiz into custody Friday morning as he was getting into his car, officials said.

Ruiz was processed and was later able to post bond.

He is scheduled to appear in 227th District Court in October.

City records show that Ruiz is a 24-year veteran of SAFD.

An SAFD spokesman said last week Ruiz is assigned to the agency's fire suppression division and has been placed on a temporary suspension.

