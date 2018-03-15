List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names A-E)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters A to E.
Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.
A-E
Adams, Adelaida (agreed to 1 day suspension)
Aldana, Andres (agreed to 45 day suspension)
Alvarado, Abel
Alvarez, Rita
_________________________
Bacon, Freddie (agreed to 1 day suspension)
Bermudez, Ricardo
Bryan, Elton (agreed to 1 day suspension)
Burchell, Chris (agreed to 3 day suspension)
Burnip, Randy (agreed to 3 day suspension)
Busby, Wendell (agreed to 2 day suspension)
Butler, Marshall (agreed to 1 day suspension)
_________________________
Calva, Steven
- Suspension 1 (agreed to 2 day suspension)
- Suspension 2 (agreed to 1 day suspension)
- Suspension 3 (agreed to 2 day suspension)
Campbell, Charles (agreed to 5 day suspension)
Castillo, Adrian
Colon, Gina
Combe, Henry (agreed to 1 day suspension)
Contreras, Lorenzo
Coronado, Dominic (agreed to 1 day suspension)
_________________________
Dawson, Francis (agreed to 1 1/2 day suspension)
De Luna, Jesus (agreed to 1 day suspension)
_________________________
Espino, Eric (agreed to 5 day suspension)
Espinoza, Edward (agreed to 5 day suspension)
Espinoza, William (agreed to 4 day suspension)
