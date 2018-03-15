List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names A-E)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters A to E.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

A-E

Adams, Adelaida (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Aldana, Andres (agreed to 45 day suspension)

Alvarado, Abel

Alvarez, Rita

Bacon, Freddie (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Bermudez, Ricardo

Bryan, Elton (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Burchell, Chris (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Burnip, Randy (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Busby, Wendell (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Butler, Marshall (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Calva, Steven

Campbell, Charles (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Castillo, Adrian

Colon, Gina

Combe, Henry (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Contreras, Lorenzo

Coronado, Dominic (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Dawson, Francis (agreed to 1 1/2 day suspension)

De Luna, Jesus (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Espino, Eric (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Espinoza, Edward (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Espinoza, William (agreed to 4 day suspension)

