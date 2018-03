List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names K-O)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters K to O.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

K-O

Kramer, Brian (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Kruger, Kailin

_________________________

Lara, Arturo (Sheriff upheld 5 day suspension)

Lauer, John

Lazos, Carlos

Leal, Juan

Luna, Fernando

Lytle, Courtney

_________________________

Maldonado, Gabriel (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Maldonado, Raul (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Martin, Amy (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Mata, Michael (agreed to 5 day suspension)

McGee, Janay (agreed to 1 1/2 day suspension)

Medellin, Manuel

Medley, Marc (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Medina, Alejandro

Medrano, Juan (agreed to 20 day suspension)

Mendez, Steven (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Mendoza, Jacob (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Metcalf, Steven

Miller, Adam (agreed to 4 day suspension)

Molina, Danilo

Molina, Tracy (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Moncibais, Steven

Moreland, Maverick (agreed to 1 day suspension)

_________________________

Nava, Mark (agreed to 1 day suspension)

North, Robert

_________________________

Olazaba, Rodolfo (agreed to 3 day suspension)



To view more suspensions by last name, click the links below.

A-E

F-J

P-T

U-Z

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.