List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names P-T)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters P to T.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

P-T

Palacios, Luis (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Parra, Adrian (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Pedraza, Lisa

Pennywell, Sebastian

Perez, Albert

Perez, Antonio (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Perez, Michael (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Perry-Barrow, Carla (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Prosser, Dorian (agreed to 30 day suspension)

_________________________

Quintero, Santos (agreed to 2 day suspension)

_________________________

Ramos, David (agreed to 15 day suspension)

Ramos, Frank (agreed to 4 day suspension)

Ramos, Joe (agreed to 3 day suspension)

Ramos, Julian (agreed to 4 day suspension)

Renteria, Rico

Richmond, Jerome (agreed to 6 day suspension)

Rios, Abigail

Rivera, Arturo (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Rivera, Josue

Rodriguez, Johnnie (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Rodriguez, Joni-Dawn

Rodriguez, Juan

Rodriguez, Xavier

Romero, Esequiel

_________________________

Saenz, Clint (agreed to 7 day suspension)

Sanchez, Norma (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Sanchez, Ricardo (agreed to 20 day suspension)

Santos, Aida

Scott, David (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Serna, Pete (agreed to 1 1/2 day suspension)

Smith, Michael (Sheriff upheld 30 day suspension)

Soto, Jaime (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Soto, John (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Statton, Aerin (agreed to 1 day suspension)

_________________________

Thomas, Anthony (Sheriff upheld order of dismissal)

Thomas, Rodney (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Trevino, Gerald (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Trevino, Joseph (agreed to 1 day suspension)

To view more suspensions by last name, click the links below.

A-E

F-J

K-O

U-Z

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.