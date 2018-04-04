List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names U-Z)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters U to Z.
Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.
U-Z
Valenzuela, Matthew (agreed to 5 day suspension)
Vargas, Melissa
- Suspension 1 (agreed to 1 day suspension)
- Suspension 2 (agreed to 2 day suspension)
- Suspension 3 (agreed to 5 day suspension)
Vidal, Anthony (agreed to 30 day suspension)
Villarreal, Eleazar (agreed to 5 day suspension)
_________________________
Walsh, Christopher
Ward, Joseph (agreed to 2 day suspension)
Wheeler, Steve (agreed to 1 day suspension)
Williams, Darren (agreed to 2 day suspension)
_________________________
Yarbrough, Wendy
Ybarra, Christina (agreed to 3 day suspension)
