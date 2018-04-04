List of Bexar County deputy, detention officer suspensions (last names U-Z)

The list below shows Bexar County sheriff's deputy and detention officer suspensions from January 2013 to the present for last names that range from the letters U to Z.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

U-Z

Valenzuela, Matthew (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Vargas, Melissa

Vidal, Anthony (agreed to 30 day suspension)

Villarreal, Eleazar (agreed to 5 day suspension)

Walsh, Christopher

Ward, Joseph (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Wheeler, Steve (agreed to 1 day suspension)

Williams, Darren (agreed to 2 day suspension)

Yarbrough, Wendy

Ybarra, Christina (agreed to 3 day suspension)

