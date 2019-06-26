Longtime SAFD paramedic arrested twice in 6 months faces multiple felonies after indictment

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury Wednesday indicted a San Antonio Fire Department paramedic on multiple felony charges, months after his latest brush with the law.

Barry Uhr, 44, was indicted on charges of continuous family violence and injury to a child causing bodily injury, District Clerk records show.

Uhr was arrested by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies last June after being accused of assaulting his wife and trying to pull his child from a moving vehicle in far Southeast Bexar County.

In December, Uhr again was arrested by deputies after being accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and grabbing her by the throat during an argument at the same home.

He is free on bond and scheduled to be arraigned in both cases Friday, according to District Clerk records.

Uhr has worked for SAFD since 2001, according to city human resources records.

He was placed on administrative duty following his arrest last June.

After Uhr's second arrest, an SAFD spokesman said the department was "gathering facts according to protocol" with how it would handle Uhr's continued employment.

Reached for comment on Wednesday, the SAFD spokesman said he was checking into Uhr's current status.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.