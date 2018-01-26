List of public safety officer suspensions (last names F-J)

The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters F to J.
Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.
F-J
Flores, Jaime T
Flores, Joseph M
Fondren, Eman
Franco, Leslie V
Franklin, Rodney L
Freeman, Joel H
Frye, Natalie I
Furr, James D
_________________________
Gaitan, Robert
Galvan, Javier A
Gallardo, Hector
Garcia, Abel
Garcia, Benjamin
Garcia, Cathleen M
Garcia, Jacob E
Garcia, Jesus G
Garcia, Michael R
Garza, Rudolph A
Gatson, Terrance
Gonzales, Daniel
Gonzales, Jody
Gonzales, Robert J
Gonzales, Zachary M
Gonzalez, Roberto Jr.
Gonzalez, Virgilo
Gourley, Travis J
Graham, Sean I
Granado, Carlos A
Grataski, Frederick J
Groce, Daniel
Guelich, Andrew
Guerra, Gilbert
Guerra, Rene
_________________________
Haegelin, Cody
Haley, Ronald D
Hardeman, Robert
Hardin, Alonzio
Harper, Jack E
Harrah, Terry L
Harris, Jonathan D
Hayhurst, Sarah
Hernandez, Jason
Hernandez, Vincent
Hilliard, Christopher
Hillman, Julian
Hillyer, Dereck
Hooten, Willie III
Hosek, Mark A
Howard, Steven E
Hoyos, Rosendo
_________________________
Jimenez, Victoria M
Johnson, Luke
Jordan, Steven R
Juarez, Jose
