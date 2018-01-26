Defenders

List of public safety officer suspensions (last names F-J)

List shows suspensions from November 2013 to present

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator, RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters F to J.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

F-J

Flores, Jaime T
Flores, Joseph M
Fondren, Eman
Franco, Leslie V
Franklin, Rodney L
Freeman, Joel H
Frye, Natalie I
Furr, James D

Gaitan, Robert
Galvan, Javier A

Gallardo, Hector
Garcia, Abel
Garcia, Benjamin
Garcia, Cathleen M
Garcia, Jacob E
Garcia, Jesus G
Garcia, Michael R

Garza, Rudolph A
Gatson, Terrance
Gonzales, Daniel
Gonzales, Jody

Gonzales, Robert J

Gonzales, Zachary M

Gonzalez, Roberto Jr.
Gonzalez, Virgilo
Gourley, Travis J
Graham, Sean I
Granado, Carlos A
Grataski, Frederick J
Groce, Daniel
Guelich, Andrew
Guerra, Gilbert
Guerra, Rene
Haegelin, Cody
Haley, Ronald D
Hardeman, Robert
Hardin, Alonzio
Harper, Jack E
Harrah, Terry L
Harris, Jonathan D
Hayhurst, Sarah
Hernandez, Jason
Hernandez, Vincent
Hilliard, Christopher
Hillman, Julian
Hillyer, Dereck

Hooten, Willie III
Hosek, Mark A
Howard, Steven E

Hoyos, Rosendo
Jimenez, Victoria M
Johnson, Luke
Jordan, Steven R
Juarez, Jose

