List of public safety officer suspensions (last names K-O)

The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters K to O.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

K-O

Kalk, Justin

Kifer, Dennis J

Kilbane, Patrick T

Kilpatrick, Dustin G

Klopp, Aaron L

Kohlleppel, Charles M

Kraft, Derrick W

_________________________

Labyer, Bradley B

Landgraf, Martin

Lange, Juanita

Larios, David A

Levi, Laurence C

Lewis, Tracey Y

Liska, Matthew

Little, Lance E

Lopez, Arthur R

Lopez, Daniel

Lopez, Rodolfo

Lorance, Daniel S

Lozano, Mario

Lucas, Rodney P

Luckhurst, Matthew C

Lute, Phillip S

_________________________

Macias, Jason B

Martin, Matthew

Martinez, Antonio G

Martinez, Bianca L

Martinez, Rebecca

Martinez, Robert O

Martinez, Samuel

McGowan, Thomas L

McNeil, Simeon

Medina, Clark

Medina, Eloy Jr.

Medlin, Leroy Jr.

Mendez, Gina M

Miller, Edward Jr

Miller, Ronald P

Moen, Bryan A

Montoya, Elizabeth J

_________________________

Name Redacted

Natal, Ernest

Neal, Jackie

Nel, Gary R

Nieto, David P

Nino, Carlos

Nowak, Mathew E

_________________________

O'Connor, Oscar L



Olivarez, Rodney

O'Neil, Sean R

Ortiz, Jimmy

Ortiz-Lopez, Christopher J

Owen, Jimmy D

