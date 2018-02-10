Defenders

List of public safety officer suspensions (last names K-O)

List shows suspensions from November 2013 to present

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator, RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
Headline Goes Here

The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters K to O.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

K-O

Kalk, Justin

Kifer, Dennis J
Kilbane, Patrick T
Kilpatrick, Dustin G
Klopp, Aaron L
Kohlleppel, Charles M
Kraft, Derrick W
_________________________
Labyer, Bradley B
Landgraf, Martin
Lange, Juanita
Larios, David A
Levi, Laurence C
Lewis, Tracey Y
Liska, Matthew
Little, Lance E

Lopez, Arthur R

Lopez, Daniel

Lopez, Rodolfo
Lorance, Daniel S

Lozano, Mario
Lucas, Rodney P
Luckhurst, Matthew C

Lute, Phillip S
_________________________
Macias, Jason B
Martin, Matthew
Martinez, Antonio G

Martinez, Bianca L
Martinez, Rebecca

Martinez, Robert O
Martinez, Samuel
McGowan, Thomas L

McNeil, Simeon
Medina, Clark
Medina, Eloy Jr.
Medlin, Leroy Jr.

Mendez, Gina M
Miller, Edward Jr
Miller, Ronald P
Moen, Bryan A
Montoya, Elizabeth J
_________________________
Name Redacted
Natal, Ernest
Neal, Jackie
Nel, Gary R

Nieto, David P

Nino, Carlos

Nowak, Mathew E

_________________________
O'Connor, Oscar L

Olivarez, Rodney
O'Neil, Sean R
Ortiz, Jimmy
Ortiz-Lopez, Christopher J
Owen, Jimmy D

To view more suspensions by last name, click the links below.

A-E

F-J

P-T

U-Z

 

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.