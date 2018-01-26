Defenders

List of public safety officer suspensions (last names U-Z)

List shows suspensions from November 2013 to present

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator, RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters U to Z.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

U-Z

Urdiales, Robert A

Ury, Shawn R
Van Kirk, James

Vargas, Duane T
Vargas, Edward
Vargas, Robert Jr.
Vasques, Justin
Vidal, Joey
Walaski, Mark H

Wang, Phillip Z

Watson, William G
Welch, Jonathan M
Westbrook, Robert
Woodard, Eric J
Wooldridge, Jeffrey W
Wyeth, Dallas G
Zavala, Eliseo
Zavala, Paul E
Zimmerman, Daniel E

Zuniga, Humberto

