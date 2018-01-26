List of public safety officer suspensions (last names U-Z)

The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters U to Z.

Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.

U-Z

Urdiales, Robert A

Ury, Shawn R

Van Kirk, James

Vargas, Duane T

Vargas, Edward

Vargas, Robert Jr.

Vasques, Justin

Vidal, Joey

Walaski, Mark H

Wang, Phillip Z

Watson, William G

Welch, Jonathan M

Westbrook, Robert

Woodard, Eric J

Wooldridge, Jeffrey W

Wyeth, Dallas G

Zavala, Eliseo

Zavala, Paul E

Zimmerman, Daniel E

Zuniga, Humberto

