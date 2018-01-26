List of public safety officer suspensions (last names U-Z)

The list below shows public safety officer suspensions from November 2013 to present for last names that range from the letters U to Z.
Individuals with more than one suspension are denoted by bullet points below their name for each suspension.
U-Z
Urdiales, Robert A
Ury, Shawn R
_________________________
Van Kirk, James
Vargas, Duane T
Vargas, Edward
Vargas, Robert Jr.
Vasques, Justin
Vidal, Joey
_________________________
Walaski, Mark H
Wang, Phillip Z
Watson, William G
Welch, Jonathan M
Westbrook, Robert
Woodard, Eric J
Wooldridge, Jeffrey W
Wyeth, Dallas G
_________________________
Zavala, Eliseo
Zavala, Paul E
Zimmerman, Daniel E
Zuniga, Humberto
