SAFD firefighter charged with DWI following early morning traffic stop

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty San Antonio firefighter was arrested on suspicion of DWI on Thursday after he was pulled over in the 7600 block of Bandera Road.

Firefighter Reinaldo Alvarez, 37, was taken into custody around 3:15 a.m. following a field sobriety test.

Preliminary information provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office indicates that Alvarez refused to give a breath specimen, forcing deputies to secure a blood draw warrant.

When reached for comment Thursday afternoon, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesman said Alvarez will be immediately placed on administrative detail pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Firefighters on administrative detail typically work in a support role and not in emergency operations, the spokesman said.

