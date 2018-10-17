SAFD firefighter serves 75-day suspension for DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO - An San Antonio firefighter nearly lost his job after a department investigation of his DWI arrest, but had the discipline reduced to a 75-day suspension, records obtained by the KSAT-12 Defenders said.

David Mireles was off duty May 26 when he hit a car stopped at a red light on Northwest Military Highway near Wurzbach Parkway. A San Antonio police officer responded to the crash scene.

"The arresting officer noted that Firefighter Mireles had glassy, bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was exhibiting slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet," the document said. "Firefighter Mireles admitted to having two 20-ounce beers, then another beer and two mixed drinks that evening."

Mireles was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Results of his blood alcohol content tests were 0.131 and 0.139, "which exceeds the legal limit of .08," the document said.

Mireles initially received an indefinite suspension on Sep. 21, which officials have described as tantamount to termination, but instead received a 75-day suspension without pay. He was also required to agree to several conditions, including beginning a rehabilitation program.

"Any arrest in any jurisdiction of Firefighter Mireles for driving while intoxicated after the execution of this agreement shall constitute resignation of Firefighter Mireles from the San Antonio Fire Department and employment with the City of San Antonio," the document said.

Nine officers with the San Antonio Police Department also agreed to suspensions in September.

