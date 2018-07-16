SAPD detective suspended for firing handgun into mattress during off-duty incident

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police detective who fired a gun in his master bedroom has been given a lengthy suspension, and could lose his job if he violates the terms of the deal.

Jose Orozco was off-duty Aug. 19, 2016 when he "fired three rounds from a personally owned handgun while in his master bedroom. The three rounds struck the master bed and all or some of the rounds penetrated the bed and floor and were found on the first floor," suspension paperwork obtained by the Defenders said.

The document said Orozco also "drank intoxicating beverages and/or consumed medication(s)." Parts of the document were redacted, but it said someone "called the police after Detective Orozco, while in his intoxicated state, fired a personally owned handgun into a mattress in their common residence."

In Jan. 2017, Chief William McManus initially proposed a contemplated indefinite suspension for Orozco, but after meeting with him agreed to a "last chance agreement." It requires Orozco accept a 90-day suspension without pay, with 60 days held in abeyance for one year beginning April 17, 2018. The suspension is being served July 16 through Aug. 14, 2018. When he returns to work, Orozco will be on administrative duty until McManus gives him a permanent assignment -- which will not include his previous post in the robbery division.

In addition, Orozco had to remove himself from a promotional opportunity and must re-take the exam to qualify. If he violates department rules, Orozco will be indefinitely suspended from SAPD.

SAPD also suspended five other officers in the last month.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office suspended one deputy in May.

William Enz was 40 minutes late for duty -- a seventh violation of that policy. He received a three-day suspension without pay.

