SAPD: Off-duty UT Health officer destroyed parking garage gate during drunken driving incident

SAN ANTONIO - A recently hired police officer with UT Health Science Center resigned last week, two days after San Antonio police arrested him on suspicion of drunken driving following an incident inside a downtown parking garage.

Reginald Broadnax, 25, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of April 21, after a witness told officers that Broadnax attempted to exit a parking garage in the 400 block of East Commerce through the garage's entrance, tearing down the arm gate in the process.

Broadnax failed a subsequent field sobriety test and at times seemed annoyed by the officer's instructions, according to an San Antonio Police Department report released Monday.

The arresting officers said Broadnax's speech was confusing and that he believed it was 10 or 11 p.m., even though it was nearly 3 a.m.

A UT Health official said via email Broadnax was hired April 9 as a probationary police officer and resigned April 23.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm that Broadnax also previously worked as a deputy with BCSO since 2016.

A spokesman said last week that Broadnax resigned April 1 and was given a general discharge, an indication that he was under investigation for possible discipline violations.

Pressed for more information on a possible investigation involving Broadnax, the spokesman said Broadnax resigned before discipline could be finalized and the report was therefore not public.

Broadnax is scheduled to appear in court May 13.

