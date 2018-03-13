SAPD probationary officer fired, 12 other SA public safety employees disciplined

SAN ANTONIO - A probationary officer with the San Antonio Police Department was fired after he tested positive for marijuana, documents obtained Monday by the KSAT-12 Defenders said. He is one of 13 San Antonio public safety employees who were disciplined in the last month.

Probationary Officer Elliott Gangwer was fired Feb. 8 for misconduct. The personnel order said on Jan. 16, Gangwer "provided a specimen as part of the mandatory drug testing policy." One week later, the results came back positive for marijuana.

"As a result of a positive drug test, you were given the opportunity to send the specimen to an independent lab at your cost. You elected to send the specimen to an independent lab for testing. The independent lab reported that the results of this second test were positive for the presence of marijuana," the order said.

Because he is a probationary officer, Gangwer cannot appeal his termination, the document said. A probationary officer has completed the department's academy but still has to pass a 14-week training with a field training officer to become a police officer. CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL TERMINATION NOTICE

The city released suspension paperwork on a dozen officers and firefighters whose discipline was finalized in February. They include:

