Sources: Former Maverick County Jail administrator hired to help run troubled jail

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to formally announce the hiring of another jail chief as early as Thursday morning, according to multiple BCSO sources.

Jaime Rios, the former administrator of the Maverick County Jail, is expected to be named to the administrative position.

A spokesman for BCSO said Wednesday afternoon that he had not been briefed on Rios' expected duties or what his formal title would be.

One source said Rios will serve alongside Jail Administrator Avery Walker and Deputy Chief Joel Janssen, who was promoted to that position from the rank of detention captain last month, creating a three-pronged approach to running the facility.

Tom Schmerber, sheriff of Maverick County, where Rios served as jail administrator until recently, told KSAT Rios did a wonderful job running the 250-inmate facility.

Rios did not respond to a request for comment.

Bexar County detention staff and staff from other county departments based at the jail have been blamed for at least 15 mistaken inmate releases since the start of the year.

The jail also remains out of state compliance, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Last month, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff was critical of Salazar's decision to not bring in an outside hire to run the jail, saying that "drastic changes" needed to be made inside the facility.

Salazar said he already had a jail administrator in Walker and still had faith in him, during a press conference hours later.

