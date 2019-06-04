Sources: Southside ISD in talks to disband its police department

SAN ANTONIO - Multiple sources with the Southside Independent School District said the district is in talks to disband its police department.

A source said officers were called into a meeting Friday with a deputy superintendent and were told that the district is looking to "dissolve" the agency and instead have deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office handle the agency's responsibilities.

A source said officers were told BCSO could even set up a substation at the police department's current headquarters, located in the 3200 block of S. Loop 1604 East, and would place trained deputies at the district's campuses next school year.

The source said the proposal could go before the district's board of managers as soon as next month.

A KSAT report late last year showed that more than two dozen BCSO reserve and volunteer deputies had been trained and were able to be assigned to schools across the county.

Officials with BCSO confirmed this week the agency is in talks with the district to assist with its security needs, but they declined to provide further details.

District officials have been misleading in releasing details about the police department's future.

When asked if the police department could be disbanded, a Southside ISD spokesman said via email Monday that "there is no truth to the rumors."

The same spokesman on Tuesday, however, released a statement from the district's superintendent, Mark Eads:

Southside ISD is investigating options to make the district more efficient and effective and working with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is one of those options. No agreement has been reached at this time and we will continue to evaluate all options and make the decisions that are in the best interest for Southside ISD students, staff, and community. Southside ISD will have police presence on every campus every day next school year and at every major school function. We are dedicated to the safety and security of our students and staff and we are working to make sure that we have the best system in place to ensure that happens.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.