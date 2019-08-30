Defense challenges witnesses' testimony in capital murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - The lawyer for a 24-year-old man charged with killing another man during a drug "buy" suggested Friday that two of the state's witnesses are liars.

The two witnesses were among a group of men and a juvenile who prosecutors said plotted to kill Tarik Ross, 21, and steal his marijuana when they met March 6, 2018, in the 5300 block of Sherry Drive in what Ross believed was a deal to buy marijuana from him.

Joseph Alvarado is on trial on a capital murder charge.

"The only people pointing at Joseph are the people with a deal," defense attorney David Woodard argued during closing arguments. "You don't have to bring in liars."

As part of a plea deal, the trio have pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder.

Prosecutors argued that the co-defendants' testimony was credible.

"The thing about those people is that they can still speak the truth," prosecutor Kristina Escolana argued. "So that's what we're left with."

Prosecutor Jason Wolff added, "The reality is, sometimes you have to use the demons to get to the devil."

The trial will resume next week.

