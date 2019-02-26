Defense claims self-defense in trial against nephew accused of shooting uncle

SAN ANTONIO - During opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of Joel Michael Eccles, 26, his lawyer claimed that his client shot and critically wounded Leon Richards, Eccles’ uncle, in self-defense.

Prosecutor Casey Sandoval urged the jury to reject that claim.

“I want you to think a lot about that moment and whether that story makes sense as self-defense,” Sandoval asked the jury during her opening argument.

Both sides agreed that the shooting was preceded by a heated argument.

Richards was drunk and angry because his extramarital affair had been exposed and had begun to attack his wife.

Eccles’ lawyer said that Richards then turned on his client.

“(Richards) grabbed (Eccles) by the neck and by the face and he was threatening to kill him,” defense attorney Kelly Pittl told the jury.

“With Leon (Richards) pushing on his face, (Eccles’) response is to lean down, unzip the briefcase, pull the gun out and shoot him in the abdomen,” Sandoval said.

Aggravated assault, not self-defense, is what she called it.

Pittl told the jury they’d be getting a firsthand account of the shooting from his client’s perspective when he calls Eccles to the stand.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday before visiting Judge Donna Reyes in 175th District Court.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.