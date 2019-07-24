Demolition to begin on Beacon Hill original school building

SAN ANTONIO - An old elementary school in the San Antonio Independent School District will be demolished beginning on Wednesday.

Beacon Hill Elementary's original school building in the 1400 block of West Ashby Place has been unused since 1998.

The demolition comes following an 18-month battle with the the city's Office of Historic Preservation to preserve the school with a historic designation.

The building, built in 1915, eventually became a safety concern for parents. In April 2018, students were told the playground was off limits.

The parents and community in the Beacon Hill neighborhood have since wanted the building removed to open the area for much-needed green and play space for children.

The school district said they intend to complete the demolition before the start of the new school year, which begins on Monday, Aug. 12.

