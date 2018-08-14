Deputies arrest 2 men for breaking into cars in NW Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY - Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies have two men in custody after they were caught breaking into cars in a neighborhood in Northwest Bexar County.

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. not far from Alamo Ranch Parkway and Loop 1604.

According to deputies, an officer doing a regular patrol of the neighborhood found the men near Sugarberry Road and Red Maple Way.

Deputies say they believe four men were going car to car in the neighborhood checking to see if the vehicles were unlocked hoping to break in and take any valuables.

A homeowner said they woke up and checked their security cameras to see the suspects. Authorities apprehended two of the men in his backyard, he said.

Deputies are still searching for the remaining two suspects.

12 BCSO units and two San Antonio police units responded to the scene.

At this time the names and ages of the men arrested are not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.

#Breaking @BexarCoSheriff arrest two suspects for breaking into vehicles at the neighborhood in NW Bexar County. Apparently officer doing regular patrol just ran into them. Two more suspects believed to be on the loose. pic.twitter.com/Han5xsWLXg — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) August 14, 2018

