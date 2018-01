SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, arrested a capital murder suspect Friday.

Joseph Edward Hernandez, 19, is accused of killing 54-year-old Jose Cintron and wounding 22-year-old Matthew Ybarra.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in North Bexar County near TPC Parkway. Investigators said it all started with a drug deal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.