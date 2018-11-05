Deputies find loaded AK-47, meth, Xanax, more after South Side car chase

SAN ANTONIO - Deputies with the Bexar County Violent Crimes Taskforce discovered a loaded AK-47, Xanax pills, methamphetamine and cash in a car used to lead authorities on a chase through the South Side early Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to pull the driver over at Zarzamora Street and West Malone Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when the driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a 5-mile pursuit, deputies said.

The chase ended at the intersection of West Thompson Place and Phyllis Street, according to authorities.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Hugo DonJuan on suspicion of evading arrest in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and charges of possession of a controlled substance for the Xanax and methamphetamine.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.