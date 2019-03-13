Deputies involved in fatal shooting of Kameron Prescott won't face charges, grand jury decides

Kameron Prescott, a first-grader, was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between a person described by authorities as a wanted felon and sheriff's deputies. He was six years old.

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County grand jury on Tuesday returned a no-bill of indictment in the shooting deaths of 6-year-old Kameron Prescott and 33-year-old Amanda Jones.

Through the no-bill, the grand jury decided that criminal charges would not be filed against the Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies involved.

“I respect and agree with the decision of the grand jury in this case,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Deputies John Aguillon, George Herrera, Jesse Arias and Johnny Longoria opened fire on Jones, a car theft suspect and wanted felon at the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park off FM 78 on Dec. 21, according to information provided by the Sheriff's Office. Kameron was struck by gunfire from one of the deputies and later died at a hospital.

The deputies said they were unaware Kameron was inside the mobile home, according to authorities.

The deputies believed Jones was armed and opened fire on her, killing her, authorities at the scene said. Deputies didn't find a gun, but recovered an eight-inch pipe that Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at the time deputies mistook for a firearm.

Authorities were initially called out to a nearby property in the 11200 block of FM 1518 to investigate a car theft. When a deputy arrived at the location to investigate, he found Jones, who had outstanding warrants, trying to hide in a closet.

Jones allegedly threatened the deputy with a weapon and got away, BCSO officials said. From there, Jones led authorities on a foot chase spanning three-quarters of a mile, also crossing a creek with high water, BCSO officials said.

Deputies said they lost sight of Jones throughout the foot pursuit, but residents of the Pecan Grove Mobile Home Park said Jones tried to break into homes as she evaded deputies.

The no-bill of indictment comes after the deputies were issued preliminary clearance letters in June 2018 by former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood.

KSAT's requests for body-worn camera footage from the shooting have been declined, citing the possibility of a lawsuit.

CONTINUING COVERAGE ON KSAT.COM

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.