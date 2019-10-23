Deputies looking for missing 15-year-old sisters

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 15-year-old sisters who were reported missing Monday morning.

Deputies are looking for Jada and Eri'Shana Jones, who were last seen at the Circle K off of FM 78 and Beach Trail Drive around 9 a.m. Monday.

Jada was wearing a black shirt with red and white stripes, while Eri'Shana was wearing a black jacket and gray leggings, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Jada and Eri'Shana's whereabouts can contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000.

