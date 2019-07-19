Deputies: Lounge fight ends in chase, crash

SAN ANTONIO - An altercation in the parking lot of a lounge in Converse may have resulted in gunshots being fired and a vehicle chase with law enforcement, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The incident began just before 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Uptown 78 Lounge, in the 8200 block of FM 78.

Deputies responded to a call for a shooting to find a man covered with blood and shell casings on the ground.

Deputies said the man was not struck by a bullet but was bleeding from a fight he was involved in. While getting the man's statement, they saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the parking lot and when they tried to get the driver to stop, a vehicle chase ensued, deputies said.

Authorities said the vehicle chase lasted about six miles and ended in Live Oak just before the vehicle crashed at the corner of O'Connor Road and Forest Bluff, not far from I-35.

The driver and the front passenger ran from the vehicle, leaving behind a juvenile in the backseat with a broken leg, deputies said.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. One person was later arrested and the other, possibly the driver, is still being searched for, authorities said.

Deputies found a shell casing in the car which makes them believe that the chase likely is tied to the shooting, but that has not yet been confirmed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

