BCSO: Man pushes teen, tries to force her into dog kennel during argument

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a 14-year-old girl against a wall and tried to trap her inside a dog kennel, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Abner Justin Rodriguez was taken into custody by Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Rodriguez on Aug. 23 grabbed the victim and pushed her against the wall of a trailer home after becoming upset during an argument. The victim hit her head hard enough that she felt disoriented, deputies said.

Authorities say Rodriguez then tried to force the girl inside a dog kennel but the victim was able to grab an empty beer bottle and hit him on the head with it.

The girl was able to run away and call police from a neighbor's house.

Rodriguez faces a charge of injury to a child, the affidavit says.

