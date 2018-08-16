Deputies nab suspected serial burglar wanted in Converse break-ins, 2 others at motel

SAN ANTONIO - Three people, including a man suspected of burglarizing a dozen storage units, were arrested Wednesday by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies.

Jordan Keeton, 43, was wanted for a series of storage unit burglaries in Converse.

Acting on a tip, Bexar County authorities along with Converse police tracked Keeton to a hotel near San Antonio International Airport.

Authorities entered a guest room and located another wanted felon there who was arrested on-site, BCSO officials said. That person's name has not been released.

Keeton was found in the vicinity of the hotel and taken into custody without incident.

In the room, authorities also found a woman, Claudine Rosas, 47, who is believed to be Keeton’s girlfriend.

Rosas was found to be in possession of meth and arrested for possession of a controlled substance, BCSO officials said.

Converse police detectives interviewed Keeton, who confessed to the crime.

Sheriff's officials said that along with narcotics, Keeton was in possession of methaphetamine and bags alleged to be used for distribution.

Authorities also located checks; debit and credit cards in his possession that did not belong to him.

BCSO officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed against the three who were arrested.

KSAT reported on Friday that three people were seen on surveillance video stealing various items and electronics from the storage units. The names of the other two people have not been released.

