Deputies raid illegal 8-liner gambling operation in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Sheriff's deputies raided an illegal 8-liner gambling operation late Saturday night in South Bexar County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the operation was located in the 19600 block of FM 1937 not far from US Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

About two dozen people were inside the facility when deputies arrived.

Officials said they had been watching the location in recent months and were tipped off about the operation by neighbors.

At least two women were taken into custody for possession, sheriff’s officials said.

The individuals inside were given Class C misdemeanor citations, according to BCSO.

The Bexar County fire marshal also noted there were several violations dealing with the maximum occupancy of the facility.

During operations, undercover deputies reported that cars would be lined up outside the highway.

An investigation is ongoing into who was responsible for running the operation.

