Deputies score another arrest in connection with suspected chop shop

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Bexar County sheriff's deputies on Saturday made a fourth arrest in connection with a suspected chop shop that deputies raided earlier this year.

Devon Garcia, 22, is facing a charge of theft of a vehicle between $2,500 and $30,000. Online records show he's being held without bond in connection with a 2015 robbery charge and is also charged with theft between $750 and $2,500 and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Alfred Lujan Hernandez, 24, Dawn Reeves, 47, and a 16-year-old boy were charged in the same case. However, their arrests came in May.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe on May 1. The owner of the stolen vehicle got a tip on Facebook that led her and deputies to a lot at 5747 Higdon Road in southeast Bexar County, according to the warrant.

Authorities secured a warrant and recovered a total of 15 stolen vehicles from the lot, the warrant states. Prior to that raid, on Feb. 1, deputies recovered 22 stolen vehicles from the lot, according to the affidavit.

Deputies were able to link Garcia to the theft of the Tahoe through surveillance video, the warrant states. The surveillance video showed Garcia in a blue Dodge pickup parking next to the Tahoe, getting out, and letting the 16-year-old into the driver's seat of the pickup. Meanwhile, as Hernandez stood as a lookout, Garcia got into the Tahoe, started it, then exited the car, the warrant states.

Garcia then let Hernandez into the driver's seat of the Tahoe, according to the affidavit. With Hernandez driving the stolen Tahoe, the 16-year-old driving the blue Dodge pickup and Garcia also in the pickup, the trio drove away, the affidavit stated.

According to the warrant, investigators were familiar with the three suspects and were able to identify them from the surveillance video, which was captured in broad daylight.

Hernandez and Reeves are out on bail and Garcia has been remanded without bail, court records show.

