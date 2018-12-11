BCSO: Woman who escaped deputies back in custody

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities apprehended a woman who escaped from the custody of deputies Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Catherine Sosby escaped from custody in the 400 block of South Frio Street and was apprehended around 2:30 p.m. at Castroville Road and Inca Street.

Sosby was on the lam for at least an hour before she was rearrested nearly four miles from where she escaped.

Authorities said she got away from deputies through an unsecured portion of the Magistrate's Office.

She was initially in custody on a warrant for evading arrest. The Sheriff's Office said she's now facing a charge for escaping.

