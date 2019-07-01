Deputies searching for 15-year-old last seen June 22

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl believed to have run away from home last Saturday.

Heather Lavelle Sanders was last seen by her family at 11 p.m. last Saturday. Authorities said that her family reported her as missing when they saw she wasn't in her room the next morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the teen is believed to have taken a black duffel bag when she ran away from home. She was last seen in charcoal gray soccer shorts and a tank top of unknwon color, but likely changed before leaving the house.

The Sheriff's Office is also reminding the community that anyone who harbors a runaway may face criminal charges. Harboring a runaway is a class A misdemeanor which is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $5,000. It is also a state jail felony to interfere with child custody. The crime carries a penalty of up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Anyone with information on Sanders' whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office's Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6070, or send an email to missingpersons@bexar.org.

