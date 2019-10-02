Deputies seek chase suspect following shooting in southeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are looking for a man they say led deputies and Elmendorf police on a chase in southeast Bexar County following a shooting.

Deputies responded to the area of South Loop 1604 at Priest Road for a call for a shooting in which a person was shot but was still following the shooter, officials said.

Deputies and Elmendorf police began to pursue the vehicle along Loop 1604 and northbound on I-37 before coming to a stop on Henze Road, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect vehicle crashed at Donop Road and I-37 and a female suspect was detained, BCSO said. A male suspect is at large.

Deputies and the San Antonio Police Department's Eagle helicopter are searching the area for the male suspect.

KSAT will bring you updated information as it becomes available.

