Deputies seek man accused of robbing clerk at knifepoint

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Kendall County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information about an aggravated robbery from last weekend in Comfort.

Kendall County deputies said a man went into a Mini-Mart on Sunday and pulled a knife on a clerk.

The man reached over the counter and into the cash drawer, officials said.

There were no reports of the store employee being hurt in the robbery

If you have any information, call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-348-5323.

