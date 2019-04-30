News

Deputies seek public's help in finding burglar

Burglary happened April 23 near South Parkway

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

WILSON COUNTY, Texas - The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar and the truck he was seen driving off in.

WCSO officials said the man was captured on surveillance footage in a 2000 Ford extended cab truck with a work bed and grill. The burglary happened April 23 near South Parkway in La Vernia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 888-808-7894 or at www.wilsoncountycrimestoppers.net.

