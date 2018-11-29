Deputies seek suspect in string of burglaries in Far North Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a string of burglaries in a Far North Bexar County subdivision.

Authorities released a picture of the person they believe is connected to the burglaries in the Summer Glen subdivision off Wilderness Oak and U.S. 281.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry was stolen earlier this month on different days.

If you have any information about the burglaries, you're asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Department at 210-335-6070.

