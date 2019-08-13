Deputies stop inmate from escaping Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - Deputies were able to stop an escape attempt at the Bexar County Jail, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate, Sergio Pablo Huerta, 33, never left the secured area of the jail, BCSO said.

The deputy assigned to Huerta’s unit confirmed the suspect was not in the unit after performing a face-to-face observation check, BCSO said.

Booking deputies found Huerta in a cell used for inmates who are pending release. BCSO said he was later placed into “Emergency Management Intensive Supervision Status.”

Huerta’s original charges were felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He will also be charged with attempted escape, according to BCSO.

BCSO’s Public Integrity Unit, Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the escape attempt.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.